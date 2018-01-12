Omaha father of toddler shot in face sent to prison

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

The father of an 18-month-old girl shot in the face with his gun in Omaha has been sent to prison.

22-year-old Marquell Buie was given 18 months at his sentencing Thursday. He'd pleaded no contest to negligent child abuse causing injury.

Prosecutors say Buie was smoking marijuana at his apartment in April when he placed his loaded gun on a counter, which led to another toddler grabbing the weapon and shooting Buie's daughter.