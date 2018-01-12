Local students receive scholarship at annual Freedom Breakfast

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Martin Luther King day is on Monday but this morning several local students were honored with scholarships at the annual *Freedom Breakfast.*

Nearly 55 years ago the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. told the world of his dream.

Today, hundreds gathered to celebrate his legacy and to give a boost to the dreams of several students.

Six area high school students each received a one thousand dollar scholarship to continue to their education and pursue their passion.

It was part of the 25th annual *Freedom Breakfast* held in Lincoln.

The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Scholarship goes to Lancaster county students who are in significant need, have a 2.5 gpa or higher, and have high involvement with their commmunity, family, or school.

A scholarship recipient said,"It's made my dream of being a nurse be able to become true. And of course I have financial need so it does really help that. It's really an honor to receive something in the name of such an amazing man."

Hundreds of people showed up for the breakfast.

The scholarship started off humbly...initially, it was only 250 dollars and given to one student.

The breakfast also served to remind people about the struggles of inequity and the need to remember dr. King's dream of unity, prosperity, justice, and fairness.

"The reality is, like him, you may have to be courageous. You may have to speak up. You may have to speak your truth. You may have to be uncomfortable. And you may have to be willing to sit in the moment," said MarthaEllen Florence the community organizer.

Florence says both the scholarship and the message of dr. King is very important for the future of our communities, and that future belongs to our youth.

"We have a responsibility to our community, and if we truly want to have a just, caring, and driving world, with a healthy disregard for the impossible, Dr. King is one of the great ways for us to follow his message and his teachings,” said MarthaEllen Florence.

Despite the early start and the overall serious tone of the breakfast, there were plenty of moments of laughter, singing, and a combined feeling of hope.