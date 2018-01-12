Missing Oklahoma pilot made trips to Lincoln saving dogs

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A 23-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in the parking lot of the Walgreens on 17th and South street. Police say the victim was finishing up his shopping, and about to get in his car when two men approached him. One suspect him him in the face, a second hit him in the back of the head. Police say they got away with a Batman t-shirt and an energy drink. Contact 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers with ...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A 23-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in the parking lot of the Walgreens on 17th and South street. Police say the victim was finishing up his shopping, and about to get in his car when two men approached him. One suspect him him in the face, a second hit him in the back of the head. Police say they got away with a Batman t-shirt and an energy drink. Contact 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers with ...More >>
Two cars were donated to two people working their way out of poverty through Community Action.More >>
Two cars were donated to two people working their way out of poverty through Community Action.More >>
A Lincoln man with a criminal history of drunken driving who was found passed out beside a riding mower has been sent to prison.More >>
A Lincoln man with a criminal history of drunken driving who was found passed out beside a riding mower has been sent to prison.More >>
Deep Vein Thrombosis, also known as a blood clot, usually in the legs, is a condition that over half a million Americans deal with each year.More >>
Deep Vein Thrombosis, also known as a blood clot, usually in the legs, is a condition that over half a million Americans deal with each year.More >>
Bill Kinsinger made many trips to Lincoln over the years.More >>
Bill Kinsinger made many trips to Lincoln over the years.More >>
The father of an 18-month-old girl shot in the face with his gun in Omaha has been sent to prison.More >>
The father of an 18-month-old girl shot in the face with his gun in Omaha has been sent to prison.More >>
Hiland Dairy is announcing a voluntary recall of two products produced at the Omaha, Nebraska facility, over concerns the products may contain milk protein that could affect those individuals that have sensitivity to milk allergens.More >>
Hiland Dairy is announcing a voluntary recall of two products produced at the Omaha, Nebraska facility, over concerns the products may contain milk protein that could affect those individuals that have sensitivity to milk allergens.More >>