NEB T&F: Huskers Win Seven Titles on Day One of Graduate Classic





Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska track and field team claimed seven event titles on the first day of the season at the Graduate Classic at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track on Friday in front of a crowd of 1,910.

Isaiah Griffith won the men's long jump title with an indoor personal best of 24-7 3/4 (7.51m). He edged teammate Mike Mitchell, who took second at 23-11 1/2 (7.30m). Raynesha Lewis won the women's long jump with a personal-best jump of 19-1 1/4 (5.82m). Lewis led a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Huskers, as Shylia Riley, Ieva Turke and Angela Mercurio followed Lewis in the standings.

The Huskers won five straight event titles on the track. Ashleigh Carr won the 800 meters with a time of 2:18.01, while Kaitlynn Johnson was third in 2:23.54. Ty Moss won the men's 800 meters with a time of 1:53.54. Freshman Emma Bresser continued the win streak on the track with a victorious time of 3:01.67 in the 1,000 meters. Moujtaba Mohammed followed by winning the men's 1,000 meters in 2:30.98. Judi Jones won the mile with a time of 5:05.42, a new personal best. Elsa Forsberg was second in 5:05.66.

Bailey Timmons finished second among collegiate athletes in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:31.19. Austin Post was third at 8:33.14. Erika Freyhof placed third in the women's 3,000 meters in 10:20.04. Edward Jeans finished third in the weight throw at 56-0 1/2 (17.08m), while Kristina Insingo took fourth in the women's weight throw with a personal-best 52-4 (15.95m). Karson LeComte was fourth in the mile in 4:18.89.

Tierney Lindner cleared 5-7 (1.70m) in the high jump to lead all unseeded competitors in the event.

The meet continues on Saturday at Noon.