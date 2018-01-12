NEB WRES: Fast Start, Strong Finish Leads Huskers Past Purdue

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln - No. 19 Nebraska used a 9-0 run to start the match and a 12-0 run in the late bouts to defeat 22nd-ranked Purdue by a score of 20-15 on Friday night at the Devaney Center.

Ninth-ranked Colton McCrystal's technical fall at 149 pounds helped turn the tide in favor of NU, as his 21-6 win over Koby Reyes gave NU a lead it would not relinquish late in the match. Eric Schultz earned his first pin of the season at 197 pounds, while Isaiah White also won by bonus points with a major decision at 165 pounds.

With the win, Nebraska improves to 4-3 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten competition, while Purdue falls to 5-3 and 0-2 in the Big Ten.

The Huskers, who posted their highest scoring output in nine seasons their last time out in a 48-3 win over Maryland last Sunday, came out of the gates strong on Friday, earning victories in the first two matches. Taylor Venz, ranked seventh at 184 pounds, opened the match with a 5-3 decision over Max Lyon, before Schultz won a second-period pin over Kobe Woods in 4:50 to give NU a 9-0 lead.

Purdue won each of the next four matches, and an unsportsmanlike penalty put the Huskers in a 12-8 hole with just four matches remaining.

McCrystal quickly stopped the Boilermaker momentum, as he used a dominant third period to earn his tech fall, his second of the season. He improves to 12-2 on the season and 5-1 in duals.

Eighth-ranked Tyler Berger defeated Griffin Parriott by a 7-2 decision to run his record to 13-4 on the year, before White, ranked 10th at 165 pounds by InterMat, sealed the NU victory with a 13-2 major decision over Jacob Morrissey.

Purdue's 15th-ranked heavyweight Shawn Streck defeated David Jensen, 12-5, while No. 12 Dylan Lydy defeated Beau Breske by a 3-2 decision in the first sudden-victory at 174 pounds period to close the match. The Boilermakers also won decisions at 125, 133 and 141.

Nebraska will travel to No. 25 Northwestern next Friday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., before returning home to host No. 17 Rutgers on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.

#19 Nebraska 20, #22 Purdue 15

Jan. 12, 2018

Lincoln, Neb. - Bob Devaney Sports Center (Attendance 1,031)

Match Results

184: #7 Taylor Venz (NEB) dec. Max Lyon (PUR), 5-3 (NEB 3, PUR 0)

197: Eric Schultz (NEB) pin Kobe Woods (PUR), 4:50 (NEB 9, PUR 0)

HWT: #15 Shawn Streck (PUR) dec. David Jensen (NEB), 12-5 (NEB 9, PUR 3)

125: Devin Schroder (PUR) dec. Mitchell Maginnis (NEB), 7-5 (NEB 8, PUR 6)*

133: Ben Thornton (PUR) dec. Brian Peska (NEB), 6-0 (PUR 9, NEB 8)

141: Nate Limmex (PUR) dec. #9 Chad Red Jr. (NEB), 5-3 (PUR 12, NEB 8)

149: #9 Colton McCrystal (NEB) tech. fall Koby Reyes (PUR), 21-6 (NEB 13, PUR 12)

157: #8 Tyler Berger (NEB) dec. Griffin Parriott (PUR), 7-2 (NEB 16, PUR 12)

165: #10 Isaiah White (NEB) major dec. Jacob Morrissey (PUR), 13-2 (NEB 20, PUR 12)

174: #12 Dylan Lydy (PUR) sv-1 Beau Breske (NEB), 3-1 (NEB 20, PUR 15)

*Nebraska penalized one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct following the 125-pound match