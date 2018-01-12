Prep Basketball Scores 1-12 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Prep Basketball Scores 1-12

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press


^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Allen 52, Whiting, Iowa 22
       Arapahoe 78, Elwood 46
       Arcadia-Loup City 51, Wood River 44
       Bellevue West 73, Bellevue East 49
       Bennington 66, Waverly 43
       Blair 48, Plattsmouth 46
       Boone Central/Newman Grove 67, Stanton 36
       Centura 85, Shelton 37
       Clearwater/Orchard 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54
       Columbus 76, Lexington 48
       CWC 47, Boyd County 38
       Dorchester 28, High Plains Community 24
       Elkhorn Valley 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 50
       Elmwood-Murdock 74, Conestoga 31
       Grand Island Central Catholic 66, Aquinas 49
       Grand Island Northwest 72, Adams Central 54
       Humphrey St. Francis 69, Clarkson/Leigh 48
       Kenesaw 66, Lawrence-Nelson 28
       Lincoln Lutheran 54, Wilber-Clatonia 31
       Lincoln Southwest 70, Fremont 44
       Maryville, Mo. 53, Falls City 48
       Norfolk 49, Lincoln North Star 40
       Omaha Bryan 72, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, S.D. 66
       Omaha Central 80, Omaha Northwest 39
       Omaha Concordia 59, Bishop Neumann 45
       Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Omaha South 42
       Omaha Nation 79, Marty Indian, S.D. 65
       Omaha Roncalli 55, Elkhorn Mount Michael 37
       Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 30
       Omaha Westside 66, Omaha Burke 65
       Osmond 58, Hartington-Newcastle 46
       Overton 46, North Platte St. Patrick's 45
       Papillion-LaVista South 55, Papillion-LaVista 49
       Paxton 52, Wallace 39
       Randolph 70, Wausa 41
       Santee 62, Cornerstone Christian 49
       Shelby/Rising City 57, Hampton 39
       Southwest 51, Bertrand 36
       St. Paul 50, Ord 42
       Sutton 77, Thayer Central 37
       Twin Loup 64, North Central 47
       York 61, Crete 38
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Adams Central 42, Grand Island Northwest 38
       Allen 51, Whiting, Iowa 38
       Anselmo-Merna 34, Sandhills/Thedford 26
       Auburn 58, Fairbury 32
       Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 69, Oakland-Craig 39
       Bellevue West 54, Bellevue East 29
       Bertrand 40, Southwest 22
       Bishop Neumann 61, Omaha Concordia 51
       Blair 45, Plattsmouth 32
       Bridgeport 67, Kimball 28
       Cambridge 41, Sutherland 23
       Centura 61, Shelton 16
       Chase County 52, Gothenburg 36
       Columbus 40, Lexington 23
       Columbus Lakeview 37, Centennial 36
       Conestoga 65, Elmwood-Murdock 48
       Crete 40, York 34
       Cross County 44, David City 39
       CWC 47, Boyd County 38
       Dorchester 45, High Plains Community 29
       Dundy County-Stratton 60, Medicine Valley 20
       Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 42, Ponca 38
       Elkhorn Valley 67, Niobrara/Verdigre 31
       Elwood 33, Arapahoe 19
       Fremont 46, Lincoln Southwest 39
       Gering 55, Wheatland, Wyo. 46
       Giltner 54, Osceola 27
       Grand Island Central Catholic 53, Aquinas 47
       Gretna 46, Nebraska City 27
       Hartington-Newcastle 46, Osmond 28
       Hershey 63, Valentine 22
       Hitchcock County 49, Alma 42
       Humphrey St. Francis 55, Clarkson/Leigh 47
       Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Clearwater/Orchard 22
       Hyannis 77, Cody-Kilgore 25
       Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Creighton 29
       Lawrence-Nelson 50, Kenesaw 43
       Lincoln East 64, Lincoln Southeast 22
       Lincoln Northeast 56, Kearney 38
       Malcolm 53, Yutan 17
       Mitchell 72, Crawford 11
       Mullen 33, McPherson County 24
       Norfolk 46, Lincoln North Star 32
       North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Overton 32
       Omaha Gross Catholic 54, Omaha Duchesne Academy 48
       Omaha Nation 48, Marty Indian, S.D. 46
       Omaha Northwest 56, Omaha Central 32
       Papillion-LaVista 51, Papillion-LaVista South 44
       Paxton 40, Wallace 33
       Pleasanton 57, Amherst 37
       Randolph 41, Wausa 31
       Seward 69, Schuyler 10
       Shelby/Rising City 35, Hampton 31
       Sidney 59, Ogallala 39
       Stanton 46, Boone Central/Newman Grove 37
       Tekamah-Herman 45, Madison 31
       Wahoo 51, Platteview 42
       Waverly 51, Bennington 39
       Weeping Water 57, Fort Calhoun 30
       Wood River 41, Arcadia-Loup City 37
^MUDECAS Class A Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Meridian 46, Exeter/Milligan 37
^MUDECAS Class B Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Sterling 40, Pawnee City 35
 

