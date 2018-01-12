Prep Basketball Scores 1-12

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
Allen 52, Whiting, Iowa 22
Arapahoe 78, Elwood 46
Arcadia-Loup City 51, Wood River 44
Bellevue West 73, Bellevue East 49
Bennington 66, Waverly 43
Blair 48, Plattsmouth 46
Boone Central/Newman Grove 67, Stanton 36
Centura 85, Shelton 37
Clearwater/Orchard 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54
Columbus 76, Lexington 48
CWC 47, Boyd County 38
Dorchester 28, High Plains Community 24
Elkhorn Valley 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 50
Elmwood-Murdock 74, Conestoga 31
Grand Island Central Catholic 66, Aquinas 49
Grand Island Northwest 72, Adams Central 54
Humphrey St. Francis 69, Clarkson/Leigh 48
Kenesaw 66, Lawrence-Nelson 28
Lincoln Lutheran 54, Wilber-Clatonia 31
Lincoln Southwest 70, Fremont 44
Maryville, Mo. 53, Falls City 48
Norfolk 49, Lincoln North Star 40
Omaha Bryan 72, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, S.D. 66
Omaha Central 80, Omaha Northwest 39
Omaha Concordia 59, Bishop Neumann 45
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Omaha South 42
Omaha Nation 79, Marty Indian, S.D. 65
Omaha Roncalli 55, Elkhorn Mount Michael 37
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 30
Omaha Westside 66, Omaha Burke 65
Osmond 58, Hartington-Newcastle 46
Overton 46, North Platte St. Patrick's 45
Papillion-LaVista South 55, Papillion-LaVista 49
Paxton 52, Wallace 39
Randolph 70, Wausa 41
Santee 62, Cornerstone Christian 49
Shelby/Rising City 57, Hampton 39
Southwest 51, Bertrand 36
St. Paul 50, Ord 42
Sutton 77, Thayer Central 37
Twin Loup 64, North Central 47
York 61, Crete 38
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 42, Grand Island Northwest 38
Allen 51, Whiting, Iowa 38
Anselmo-Merna 34, Sandhills/Thedford 26
Auburn 58, Fairbury 32
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 69, Oakland-Craig 39
Bellevue West 54, Bellevue East 29
Bertrand 40, Southwest 22
Bishop Neumann 61, Omaha Concordia 51
Blair 45, Plattsmouth 32
Bridgeport 67, Kimball 28
Cambridge 41, Sutherland 23
Centura 61, Shelton 16
Chase County 52, Gothenburg 36
Columbus 40, Lexington 23
Columbus Lakeview 37, Centennial 36
Conestoga 65, Elmwood-Murdock 48
Crete 40, York 34
Cross County 44, David City 39
CWC 47, Boyd County 38
Dorchester 45, High Plains Community 29
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Medicine Valley 20
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 42, Ponca 38
Elkhorn Valley 67, Niobrara/Verdigre 31
Elwood 33, Arapahoe 19
Fremont 46, Lincoln Southwest 39
Gering 55, Wheatland, Wyo. 46
Giltner 54, Osceola 27
Grand Island Central Catholic 53, Aquinas 47
Gretna 46, Nebraska City 27
Hartington-Newcastle 46, Osmond 28
Hershey 63, Valentine 22
Hitchcock County 49, Alma 42
Humphrey St. Francis 55, Clarkson/Leigh 47
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Clearwater/Orchard 22
Hyannis 77, Cody-Kilgore 25
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Creighton 29
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Kenesaw 43
Lincoln East 64, Lincoln Southeast 22
Lincoln Northeast 56, Kearney 38
Malcolm 53, Yutan 17
Mitchell 72, Crawford 11
Mullen 33, McPherson County 24
Norfolk 46, Lincoln North Star 32
North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Overton 32
Omaha Gross Catholic 54, Omaha Duchesne Academy 48
Omaha Nation 48, Marty Indian, S.D. 46
Omaha Northwest 56, Omaha Central 32
Papillion-LaVista 51, Papillion-LaVista South 44
Paxton 40, Wallace 33
Pleasanton 57, Amherst 37
Randolph 41, Wausa 31
Seward 69, Schuyler 10
Shelby/Rising City 35, Hampton 31
Sidney 59, Ogallala 39
Stanton 46, Boone Central/Newman Grove 37
Tekamah-Herman 45, Madison 31
Wahoo 51, Platteview 42
Waverly 51, Bennington 39
Weeping Water 57, Fort Calhoun 30
Wood River 41, Arcadia-Loup City 37
^MUDECAS Class A Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Meridian 46, Exeter/Milligan 37
^MUDECAS Class B Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Sterling 40, Pawnee City 35
