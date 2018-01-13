Bartel Highlights Strong Day at Graduate Classic

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

LINCOLN - The Nebraska track and field team claimed 21 titles overall at the season-opening Graduate Classic, including 14 on Saturday in front of 1,796 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track.

Landon Bartel highlighted the Husker performances on Saturday, as he won the high jump and set a personal best with a clearance of 7-3 (2.21m), the top mark in the Big Ten so far this season and the fourth-best leap nationally. Bartel led the Big Red to victories in seven of the eight field events on Saturday. Freshman Lara Omerzu won the women's high jump in her first collegiate competition, as she cleared a bar of 5-10 1/2 (1.79m). Petra Luteran finished second with a clearance of 5-9 1/4 (1.76m).

All-American Kaiwan Culmer earned a victory in the triple jump, hitting a mark of 50-3 1/2 (15.33m). Angela Mercurio won the women's triple jump with a leap of 40-11 (12.47m), while Ieva Turke placed third with a jump of 40-0 3/4 (12.21m).

Toni Tupper picked up a title in the women's shot put with a throw of 52-1 3/4 (15.89m) on her first attempt. Sophomore Kristina Insingo finished third in the shot put with a throw of 45-9 (13.94m).

The Huskers took the top two spots on the podium in the men's pole vault, as Tyler Loontjer won the event with a clearance of 17-1 (5.21m), while Spencer Powell took second with a mark of 16-1 1/4 (4.91m). Freshman Maddie Holland was the top collegiate finisher in the pole vault, clearing a height of 12-3 1/2 (3.75m).

On the track, the Huskers swept the 60-meter hurdles, as Jasmine Barge won the women's race with a time of 8.42, while Antoine Lloyd took the men's event with a time of 7.92 in the finals after running 7.89 in prelims. Luke Siedhoff finished second with a personal-best time of 8.00.

Chelsey Jones won the women's 200 meters with an indoor PR of 24.81, while Kierra Griggs finished second with a personal-best time of 24.85.

The Huskers swept the distance medley relays, as the women's team of Katrina Santiago, Haley Harsin, Emma Bresser and Elsa Forsberg took first with a time of 12:14.05, while the men's team of Karson LeComte, Mark Jarecki, Ty Moss and Jordan De Spong came in first with a time of 10:05.31.

The NU women dominated in the 4x400-meter relay, as the team of Jones, Lakayla Harris, Quashira McIntosh and Ashleigh Carr blazed to a time of 3:48.33, nearly six seconds clear of the second-place finisher. The men's team of Cody Walton, Sam Bransby, Moujtaba Mohammed and Andy Neal won by seven seconds with a time of 3:12.41.

Harris finished second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.60, while Bransby took the silver in the 600 meters with a time of 1:20.70.

Grant Anderson took second in the high jump with a clearance of 6-9 1/2 (2.07m) to come in just behind Bartel's leap.

Elijah Lucy finished third in the 200 meters with a personal-best time of 21.79. Freshman Cody Mroczek, competing unattached, finished third in the 400 meters with a time of 49.76. Harsin finished third in the women's 600 meters with a time of 1:36.88.

The Huskers are back at the Devaney Center next Saturday to host Houston, Illinois and Kansas in the Mark Colligan Memorial. Some members of the Husker track and field team will also compete in the Prairie Wolf Invitational on Friday at the Devaney Center.