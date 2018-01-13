Social media fad puts lives in danger

A new fad sweeping social media called the 'tide pod challenge' could send your child from the laundry room to the hospital.

Teens taking laundry pods, meant to fight tough stains on your clothes, and putting them in their mouths.

The stunt has sent at least 40 teens to the hospital so far this year.

"Those concentrated chemicals can cause serious burns, if it gets down in the lung it can can cause severe damage. When it's absorbed it can cause effects on the brain," said Doctor Gary Smith, who works with the Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The challenge has gone viral with countless memes, videos and pictures posted on different social media outlets encouraging others to join in.

It has prompted the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to renew its warning about how lethal it can be to consume laundry detergent.



"Currently, we are aware of about ten deaths since laundry pods came out into the market many years ago," said Ann Marie Buerkle, who is the Acting Chairman.

The parent company of Tide, Proctor and Gamble, released a statement saying tide pods "Should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if it is meant as a joke."



For any type of exposure, question, or if you need help, call the local poison center at 1–800–222–1222, or text poison to 797979.