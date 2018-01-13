Social media fad puts lives in danger - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Social media fad puts lives in danger

Posted:

A new fad sweeping social media called the 'tide pod challenge' could send your child from the laundry room to the hospital.

Teens taking laundry pods, meant to fight tough stains on your clothes, and putting them in their mouths.

The stunt has sent at least 40 teens to the hospital so far this year.

"Those concentrated chemicals can cause serious burns, if it gets down in the lung it can can cause severe damage. When it's absorbed it can cause effects on the brain," said Doctor Gary Smith, who works with the Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The challenge has gone viral with countless memes, videos and pictures posted on different social media outlets encouraging others to join in.

It has prompted the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to renew its warning about how lethal it can be to consume laundry detergent.

"Currently, we are aware of about ten deaths since laundry pods came out into the market many years ago," said Ann Marie Buerkle, who is the Acting Chairman.

The parent company of Tide, Proctor and Gamble, released a statement saying tide pods "Should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if it is meant as a joke."

For any type of exposure, question, or if you need help, call the local poison center at 1–800–222–1222, or text poison to 797979.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Local bakery serves allergy friendly sweet treats

    Local bakery serves allergy friendly sweet treats

    Local bakery serves allergy friendly sweet treats

    They offer all the goodies you'd expect to find in a bakery from cookies to cakes to cinnamon rolls, but they come with a twist- most of their items are gluten free, dairy free, and vegan. 

    More >>

    They offer all the goodies you'd expect to find in a bakery from cookies to cakes to cinnamon rolls, but they come with a twist- most of their items are gluten free, dairy free, and vegan. 

    More >>

  • Ice Box rink manager to work Olympics in South Korea

    Ice Box rink manager to work Olympics in South Korea

    Ice Box rink manager to work Olympics in South Korea

    "Being from Lincoln, Nebraska, we're not really known for our ice sports - but we're moving up. Every year we get a little more recognition, and it's truly an honor."

    More >>

    "Being from Lincoln, Nebraska, we're not really known for our ice sports - but we're moving up. Every year we get a little more recognition, and it's truly an honor."

    More >>

  • Medical supply donation program helps bring woman home after surgery

    Medical supply donation program helps bring woman home after surgery

    After he passed, Lyons kept the bed. She just couldn't give it up. "I just held on to it because that was where I would go each night the last thing I would do at night would be to pat his head and give him a kiss," Lyons said. 

    More >>

    After he passed, Lyons kept the bed. She just couldn't give it up. "I just held on to it because that was where I would go each night the last thing I would do at night would be to pat his head and give him a kiss," Lyons said. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.