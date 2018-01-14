Local company donates 10,000 meals

Friends, family, and total strangers gathered Sunday afternoon with a common goal: to feed the hungry in Lincoln.

The food packing party was organized by kids against hunger and Feya Candle Company.

Regen Smith was thrilled to see so many families and community members come to help those in need, "I even heard a mom and daughter talk about how they wanted to do this because it's really giving back to their community and then they got to spend time together so that's awesome."

For every candle feya sells they donate a meal to a person in need.

This is the companies largest donation to date. Over 10 thousand meals were packed, and delivered to various organizations in Lincoln.

Kids against huger president Dan Jensen says the meals will have a massive impact, "One in five kids in Nebraska is at risk for hunger, meaning they don't know where their next meal is coming from so this group is having a profound impact on that today."

The food packets are made of latin rice, soy protein, vegetables and spices. Each packet contains enough food for six servings.

Every time a team filled a box they yelled...

While Regen loved seeing everyone work together, for her the best part was knowing the difference the meals would make, "It's really awesome to see this event come to fruition and be able to know that all these meals are going to be back in the community and giving back is kind of life changing to be a part of it."