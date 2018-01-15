Man pronounced dead after fire at Boone County residence - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

ST. EDWARD, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a 39-year-old man died after a fire at a rural Boone County residence in eastern Nebraska.
        Firetrucks were sent to the scene outside St. Edward around 5:30 a.m. Friday. Firefighters kept the flames from escaping the house's basement. The man was found unresponsive in a basement bedroom.
        He was pronounced dead later at a hospital in Albion. His name hasn't been released.
        The fire cause is being investigated.

