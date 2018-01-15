Flu cases rise in Lincoln

Hospitals in Lincoln have seen two-and-a-half to three times the usual number of patients with the flu.



Fever, chills, body aches, and fatigue are all symptoms of the flu, but they're not the only ones you should be on the lookout for according to doctors.



"Having shortness of breath, having a high fever that you can't get to come down with the Tylenol," said Suzanne Briggs a Nurse Practitioner at CHI Health.

If you experience any of those symptoms it's important to go to your doctor right away.

"There's tamiflu that you can get in the first 24–48 hours so if you feel like you’re coming down with the flu and you have a high fever and those body aches I would go right away," said Briggs.

Tamiflu is an antiviral medication that shortens the duration of the flu by several days, but it must be prescribed within the first few days to be effective.

If you're looking to avoid the flu all together there's a few things you can do to stay healthy, "You want to stay hydrated. The biggest thing you can do to prevent the flu would be to get your sleep take plenty of fluids especially water, good hand washing always."

Another good way to protect yourself– get your flu shot.

"Influenza is seen through May so it's not too late to get it and it can shorten the course if you do end up coming down with influenza."

The flu shot takes two weeks to work so the sooner you get it the better.