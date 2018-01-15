Lincoln Man Charged with Sexual Assault - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Man Charged with Sexual Assault

Posted:

8@klkntv.com

A 22-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with First Degree Sexual Assault. Zackery M. Wright raped a girl multiple times over a 5-year period. 

Wright was charged on January 10, a day after the girl, who knows Wright, was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center.

The sexual assault occurred between 2009-2014, when the girl was younger than 10-years-old.

