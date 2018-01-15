Lincoln Area Youth Gather to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Area Youth Gather to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

It's a day to inspire, educate and entertain.

But above all else, honor the legacy of reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We weren't alive to experience the Reverend Martin Luther King Junior and so the fact that his legacy and who he is still resonates today is extremely important,” Organizer Pete Ferguson said. “And his messages and the messages of those who believed in what he said are even more important today than they were yesterday."

Ferguson, along with Lincoln area students organized the MLK march and rally for the 23rd time Monday morning.

Despite the cold weather, the students and their supporters took to Lincoln's streets, spreading the message that no matter who you are, you are somebody.

It ending at the capitol, where students of all ages passed on the word of Dr. King through speeches and performances.

"I don't mind saying to Nebraska, America or anybody... we are tired of marching. Tired of marching for something that should have been mine at birth. On April 17, 2005 it should have been mine,” Javon Luety said in a speech about equal rights.

Leuty is a seventh grader, says he spoke up about equal rights for his family.

"Most of my family is black and it really means a lot to them so if I can just do something about that it means a lot to me too,” he said.

Lincoln high student, Sophia Olson, says she got involved to empower those younger than her.

"I hope they take away that they are powerful too and their voice matters too, no matter their age,” Olson said.

Ferguson said it's that message of youth empowerment, and youth standing up for their equal rights that honors Dr. King most.

"Youth make up 20 percent of our population but they're 100 percent of our future and so this just provides and opportunity for them to make a statement for them to speak about something they believe in,” Ferguson said.

Just about 50 students from all across the Lincoln area had a hand in putting the march and rally on.

 If you have a student interested in getting involved next year, email Pete Ferguson at pfergus@lps.org.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather Closings and Cancellations

    Weather Closings and Cancellations for January 16, 2018

    Weather Closings and Cancellations for January 16, 2018

    Here is a list of closings and delays in Lincoln and the surrounding area. 

    More >>

    Here is a list of closings and delays in Lincoln and the surrounding area. 

    More >>

  • Flu cases rise in Lincoln

    Flu cases rise in Lincoln

    Flu cases rise in Lincoln

    Fever, chills, body aches, and fatigue are all symptoms of the flu, but they're not the only ones you should be on the lookout for according to doctors.    

    More >>

    Fever, chills, body aches, and fatigue are all symptoms of the flu, but they're not the only ones you should be on the lookout for according to doctors.    

    More >>

  • LPS Cancels School

    LPS Cancels School

     LPS cancels classes for Tuesday January 16

    More >>

     LPS cancels classes for Tuesday January 16

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.