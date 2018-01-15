Lincoln Area Youth Gather to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

It's a day to inspire, educate and entertain.

But above all else, honor the legacy of reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We weren't alive to experience the Reverend Martin Luther King Junior and so the fact that his legacy and who he is still resonates today is extremely important,” Organizer Pete Ferguson said. “And his messages and the messages of those who believed in what he said are even more important today than they were yesterday."

Ferguson, along with Lincoln area students organized the MLK march and rally for the 23rd time Monday morning.

Despite the cold weather, the students and their supporters took to Lincoln's streets, spreading the message that no matter who you are, you are somebody.

It ending at the capitol, where students of all ages passed on the word of Dr. King through speeches and performances.

"I don't mind saying to Nebraska, America or anybody... we are tired of marching. Tired of marching for something that should have been mine at birth. On April 17, 2005 it should have been mine,” Javon Luety said in a speech about equal rights.

Leuty is a seventh grader, says he spoke up about equal rights for his family.

"Most of my family is black and it really means a lot to them so if I can just do something about that it means a lot to me too,” he said.

Lincoln high student, Sophia Olson, says she got involved to empower those younger than her.

"I hope they take away that they are powerful too and their voice matters too, no matter their age,” Olson said.

Ferguson said it's that message of youth empowerment, and youth standing up for their equal rights that honors Dr. King most.

"Youth make up 20 percent of our population but they're 100 percent of our future and so this just provides and opportunity for them to make a statement for them to speak about something they believe in,” Ferguson said.

Just about 50 students from all across the Lincoln area had a hand in putting the march and rally on.

If you have a student interested in getting involved next year, email Pete Ferguson at pfergus@lps.org.