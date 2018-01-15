Families Enjoy Ice Skating at Breslow Ice Hockey Center

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

What do you do on a cold day like today. How about ice skating?

You know it's bad when it's warmer inside Breslow Ice Hockey Center than that it is outdoors. Some kids took advantage of a day off from school to get in a little exercise.

"It's a lot of first timers especially with the holiday season. It gets cold out and for some reason people want to come skate when it's cold out. A lot of new faces and a lot of old ones," said Karmin Moncrief the rink's assistant general manager.

Because kids had the day off from school, the ice arena opened early today.