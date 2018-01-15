LPS Cancels School - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPS Cancels School

Posted:

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools will not have class Tuesday January, 16 due to frigid weather conditions. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather Closings and Cancellations

    Weather Closings and Cancellations for January 16, 2018

    Weather Closings and Cancellations for January 16, 2018

    Here is a list of closings and delays in Lincoln and the surrounding area. 

    More >>

    Here is a list of closings and delays in Lincoln and the surrounding area. 

    More >>

  • Flu cases rise in Lincoln

    Flu cases rise in Lincoln

    Flu cases rise in Lincoln

    Fever, chills, body aches, and fatigue are all symptoms of the flu, but they're not the only ones you should be on the lookout for according to doctors.    

    More >>

    Fever, chills, body aches, and fatigue are all symptoms of the flu, but they're not the only ones you should be on the lookout for according to doctors.    

    More >>

  • LPS Cancels School

    LPS Cancels School

     LPS cancels classes for Tuesday January 16

    More >>

     LPS cancels classes for Tuesday January 16

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.