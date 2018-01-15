LPS Cancels School

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Police are looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle that ran from law enforcement early Tuesday morning. The suspect was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe that was stolen from A&B Auto on Dec. 23. An officer spotted the vehicle just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning at the Walmart on north 27th street. After following the vehicle through several parking lots, the officer was able to confirm the car was stolen ...

