NEB MGYM: Huskers Rank No. 1 In CGA Poll

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team is ranked No. 1 in the country after a first-place finish at the Rocky Mountain Open on Saturday. It was NU's first RMO title since 2000. The Huskers scored a nation-best 407.700 at the meet over No. 3 Ohio State (404.450), No. 9 Arizona State (390.950), No. 11 Air Force (389.950), United States Olympic Training Center (386.450) and No. 14 Washington (370.600). Seniors Kyle King and Antonio Castro led the way for the Cornhuskers. King, named a Big Ten Gymnast to Watch prior to the start of the season, claimed the floor and vault titles with scores of 14.65 and 14.85, respectively. Castro claimed the high bar title with a score of 14.00.

“It’s a tremendous honor for our program and team, and I’m extremely proud of our guys and how hard they work,” Head Coach Chuck Chmelka said. “We have a long season ahead of us, so we have to chug away and keep competing at a top level.”

The Huskers are joined in the top 10 by five other teams in the Big Ten, including Penn State, Ohio State, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa. Nebraska will be back in action at home on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

CGA Rankings - Week 1