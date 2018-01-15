Weather Closings and Cancellations for January 16, 2018 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Weather Closings and Cancellations

Weather Closings and Cancellations for January 16, 2018

If you have a closing or cancellation you would like to add, please email it to:

8@klkntv.com - Subject: SCHOOL OR BUSINESS CLOSINGS 

  • All Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County will be closed Tuesday due to weather.
  • The Lincoln Yoga Center will be closed Tuesday due to weather.
  • The Child Guidance Center will open at 10 a.m.
  • Bryan Lifepointe Spa - Closed Tuesday 
  • All Plattsmouth Community Schools and St. John the Baptist are closed Tuesday due to weather.
  • St. John the Baptist in Plattsmouth: No Childcare Tuesday.
  • The Center for People in Need will be closed Tuesday due to weather.
  • Aldersgate United Methodist Church will be closed Tuesday due to weather.
  • Belmont Community Center will be closed Tuesday due to weather.
  • PRAIRIE HILL Learning Center (Roca, NE) will be closed Tuesday due to weather.
  • St. Mark's United Methodist Church closed Tuesday.
  • Lincoln Public Schools closed Tuesday. 
  • Lincoln Christian School - Closed Tuesday 
  • Parkview Christian - Closed Tuesday 
  • Lincoln Catholic Schools - Closed Tuesday 
  • College View Academy - Closed Tuesday 
  • Raymond Central - Late Start Tuesday 
  • Fremont Public Schools - Closed Tuesday 
  • Lighthouse After School Program closed Tuesday 
  • Youth Leadership Lincoln - Closed Tuesday 
  • YWCA Lincoln - Closed Tuesday 

