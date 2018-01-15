Local American Legion wants to add new members

Today, members of the American Legion of Nebraska contacted members on the legion's national list, to invite them to get involved locally.



"We are doing what we call a 'post revitalization' for this area of Lincoln," said Department Commander James Costello. "And we send out a ...post card or email that we're having this function today..to transfer from what we call Post 500, which is a national holding of our veterans that joined the american legion, and inviting them to transfer their membership to a local post."



The Nebraska American Legion said veterans who join the legion's national membership aren't aware that their names are turned over to the local post after two years.



"These people don't realize when they join, that they are not part of a local post." said Area Vice Commander Ken Hanel. "People wonder why they never got a call from the local post. "We're going to make that connection to get them involved locally."



That's what they're doing on Monday and Tuesday: going through the list of legion members in the Lincoln area and reaching out to them.

The Nebraska American Legion said their membership sits at around 28,000 statewide. They said their goal is to get to 31.000.

Members get involved in a number of community services.



"We strive to assist our veterans with their needs—maybe their benefits, as far as what they're eligible for through the V.A.," Costello said. "Give them some financial assistance or guidance as to helping them. But also helping their families."



They said they also work to raise awareness to PTSD and veteran suicide and run a number of youth educational programs.

They said each member chooses how much they participate. And even if a member does nothing, their dues help fund the post's programs.



The legion will be recruiting again Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are interested in joining or volunteering for their efforts, you can contact them at (402) 464–6338 or online at http://www.nebraskalegion.net/