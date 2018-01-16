Charges filed against man shot while trying to flee officers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Charges filed against man shot while trying to flee officers

Three  charges have been filed against a man who was shot while trying to flee officers here in Lincoln.

Court records show *Thomas Sailors of Beatrice faces charges of assault on an officer, theft and operating a vehicle to avoid arrest.

Police say a U.S. Marshal shot Sailor after he hit 4 vehicles, Including the marshal's.

