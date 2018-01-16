Gun stolen from Lincoln recovered in Western Nebraska crash

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A 21-year-old Lincoln man reported he left his truck parked and unlocked in the 1400 block of Indigo Road and later noticed his loaded .380 handgun was missing from the center console. The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s office notified LPD that they had recovered the stolen firearm with its magazine and holster. Two runaways from Lincoln were contacted in the aftermath of an accident in Cheyenne County and were found to be in possession of the stolen firearm. Both were taken into custody by the Nebraska State Patrol.