Gun stolen from Lincoln recovered in Western Nebraska crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gun stolen from Lincoln recovered in Western Nebraska crash

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A gun stolen in Lincoln Monday was recovered in a car accident in Cheyenne County, Nebraska. 

A 21-year-old Lincoln man reported a .380 handgun was stolen from his unlocked truck near 14th and Indigo Road. 

It was found after two runaways from Lincoln were in a car accident in Cheyenne County. 

The 15 and 17-year-old suspects were also driving a car stolen out of Grand Island. 

Both are in custody of the Nebraska State Patrol. 

A 21-year-old Lincoln man reported he left his truck parked and unlocked in the 1400 block of Indigo Road and later noticed his loaded .380 handgun was missing from the center console. The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s office notified LPD that they had recovered the stolen firearm with its magazine and holster. Two runaways from Lincoln were contacted in the aftermath of an accident in Cheyenne County and were found to be in possession of the stolen firearm. Both were taken into custody by the Nebraska State Patrol.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather Closings and Cancellations

    Weather Closings and Cancellations for January 16, 2018

    Weather Closings and Cancellations for January 16, 2018

    Here is a list of closings and delays in Lincoln and the surrounding area. 

    More >>

    Here is a list of closings and delays in Lincoln and the surrounding area. 

    More >>

  • Flu cases rise in Lincoln

    Flu cases rise in Lincoln

    Flu cases rise in Lincoln

    Fever, chills, body aches, and fatigue are all symptoms of the flu, but they're not the only ones you should be on the lookout for according to doctors.    

    More >>

    Fever, chills, body aches, and fatigue are all symptoms of the flu, but they're not the only ones you should be on the lookout for according to doctors.    

    More >>

  • LPS Cancels School

    LPS Cancels School

     LPS cancels classes for Tuesday January 16

    More >>

     LPS cancels classes for Tuesday January 16

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.