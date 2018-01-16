NEB WGYM: Roby named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska women's gymnast Kynsee Roby was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, announced by the conference on Jan. 16, following her career debut at Penn State last weekend.

The Windsor Heights, Iowa native competed on bars and beam in Nebraska's season-opening victory over then-No.17 Penn State 195.550-195.050.

Roby posted a solid performance for the Huskers, finishing tied for second on beam with a score of 9.825. On bars, Roby tied for fifth with a score of 9.850.

The weekly award marks the first for the Huskers since Jennie Laeng was named Co-Gymnast of the Week on March 13, 2017 and the first Freshman of the Week honors since Taylor Houchin picked up the honor on Feb. 27, 2017.

Penn State's Briannah Tsang and Michigan's Paige Zaziski were tabbed Co-Gymnasts of the week, while Michigan's Emma McClean was named Event Specialist of the Week.

The Huskers open their home slate on Saturday against Rutgers at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center in a double-dual with men's gymnastics who will face Ohio State simultaneously during the annual Pepsi Pack-the-House night. Fans can enjoy $1 or purchase season tickets.

Season tickets are priced at $25 for adults with access to all eight men's and women's home gymnastics meets this season. Season tickets for youth and seniors are $13, while children under six and UNL students get in free. The clear bag policy is in effect at the Devaney Center.