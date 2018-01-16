Retirement communities try to fight the flu - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Retirement communities try to fight the flu

Retirement communities try to fight the flu

Posted: Updated:

        The flu is hitting hard and wide, those who are most at risk for suffering severe complications or even dying from it are the elderly.

        Retirement communities like The Lexington here in Lincoln are taking extra steps to keep residents healthy.

        "If someone is feeling ill we will take a tray to their room so they don't have to mingle with the rest of the people here," said Candice Herzog the administrator of The Lexington. 

        Residents who don't feel well stay in their rooms so germs don't spread to others. Nurses and patients use hand sanitizer often and surfaces are regularly wiped down.

        "We're all about hand washing staff and residents. Clorox wipes on the hand railings just everywhere really," Herzog said.

        A flu clinic is also provided to residents and staff so no one has to leave the building to get their shot.

        Another way The Lexington keeps residents healthy– by keeping them active. There's a walking club and morning exercise classes that keep everyone up and moving.

        Residents are also kept plenty warm so no one ever gets the chills, "Everyone stays warm in this building they have individual thermostat in their rooms so they get their rooms whatever temperature they want," Herzog said.

        No one ever has to worry about not being warm if the power goes out, "If all else fails we do have a generator which is a good piece of mind especially this time of year that we'll always be warm in here," said Herzog.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather Closings and Cancellations

    Weather Closings and Cancellations for January 16, 2018

    Weather Closings and Cancellations for January 16, 2018

    Here is a list of closings and delays in Lincoln and the surrounding area. 

    More >>

    Here is a list of closings and delays in Lincoln and the surrounding area. 

    More >>

  • Flu cases rise in Lincoln

    Flu cases rise in Lincoln

    Flu cases rise in Lincoln

    Fever, chills, body aches, and fatigue are all symptoms of the flu, but they're not the only ones you should be on the lookout for according to doctors.    

    More >>

    Fever, chills, body aches, and fatigue are all symptoms of the flu, but they're not the only ones you should be on the lookout for according to doctors.    

    More >>

  • Police looking for driver of stolen car

    Police looking for driver of stolen car

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Police are looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle that ran from law enforcement early Tuesday morning.  The suspect was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe that was stolen from A&B Auto on Dec. 23. An officer spotted the vehicle just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning at the Walmart on north 27th street.  After following the vehicle through several parking lots, the officer was able to confirm the car was stolen ...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Police are looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle that ran from law enforcement early Tuesday morning.  The suspect was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe that was stolen from A&B Auto on Dec. 23. An officer spotted the vehicle just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning at the Walmart on north 27th street.  After following the vehicle through several parking lots, the officer was able to confirm the car was stolen ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.