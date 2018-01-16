Retirement communities try to fight the flu

The flu is hitting hard and wide, those who are most at risk for suffering severe complications or even dying from it are the elderly.

Retirement communities like The Lexington here in Lincoln are taking extra steps to keep residents healthy.



"If someone is feeling ill we will take a tray to their room so they don't have to mingle with the rest of the people here," said Candice Herzog the administrator of The Lexington.



Residents who don't feel well stay in their rooms so germs don't spread to others. Nurses and patients use hand sanitizer often and surfaces are regularly wiped down.



"We're all about hand washing staff and residents. Clorox wipes on the hand railings just everywhere really," Herzog said.



A flu clinic is also provided to residents and staff so no one has to leave the building to get their shot.

Another way The Lexington keeps residents healthy– by keeping them active. There's a walking club and morning exercise classes that keep everyone up and moving.

Residents are also kept plenty warm so no one ever gets the chills, "Everyone stays warm in this building they have individual thermostat in their rooms so they get their rooms whatever temperature they want," Herzog said.



No one ever has to worry about not being warm if the power goes out, "If all else fails we do have a generator which is a good piece of mind especially this time of year that we'll always be warm in here," said Herzog.