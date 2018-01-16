Religious Freedom Day in Nebraska

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Governor Ricketts today signed a proclamation that today is "Religious Freedom Day"

Gov. Ricketts said today, "The Freedom of religion is really a foundational value for our republic... the early colonists many of them came to our country to be able to worship freely."

The Governor says the proclamation is in recognition of america's tradition of religious freedom. He was joined at the ceremony by senators, and various religious leaders from Nebraska.

Pastor Danette Matty who is the Director of Christ Place Leadership College stated today, "Our country is a society built on freedom and while all of our freedoms are spectacular I believe that the greatest of them is the freedom of religion. Because our state and our nation thrive when we the freedom to let out faith inspire us to serve other people."

Religious Freedom Day is observed nationwide on January 16th.

