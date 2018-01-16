Lincoln families find indoor fun on this cold day off school

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Sub zero temperatures this morning didn't keep Lincoln's students home, but they did stay indoors at the Lincoln Children's Museum and the Movie Theater.

Janna Cooley and her family chose the museum to keep warm.

"My husband is a school teacher so we had nothing else to do and we have four ambitious boys who needed a place to go out and play so we thought this would be a fun thing for them to do today,” Janna Cooley said.

Not only fun, but a deal. The museum offered half price admission.

"Normally we close whenever LPS closes because there's usually dangerous road conditions and we want our families to stay safe,” Marissa Gill Keyzer, with the museum said. “We knew today that once the initial crazy cold went by in the morning it would be a prime time for kids to need something to do."

Which is exactly why Kelly Wilkens and her family spent their day at the museum, she says braving the cold was worth the experience the kids had at the museum.

"The roads were great and it was great. The kids were so excited,” Wilkens said.

Gill Keyzer, with the museum, said the turn-out was impressive for the cold weather.

They're not alone, Marcus Theaters have also been jam packed the last few days, Manager Lisa Fryda said.

Fryda said the movies are the perfect place to spend a chilly day off.

"Three of our theaters have the dream loungers which is just like seeing it in your own home in front of the big screen, but you're at the theater where it's warm and cozy,” she said.

And two afternoon movie–goers who are usually in school at this time say the same.

"It's a good way to stay inside and still do something fun,” Ashley Hillhouse said.