Nebraska could see higher speed limits

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Senator Murante introduced a bill that could raise speed limits here in Nebraska.

The bill that was introduced today, is backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, and it would allow for more consistent speed limits by setting them at 65 mph on rural highways, and raising the speed limit on I-80 from 75 mph to 80 mph.

Sen. Murante stated that,"The department of transportation just concluded an exhausting study... studying whether it is safe to increase the speed limit.. in this way they feel and I agree that it is perfectly safe and reasonable to increase the speed limit, and it's something that the people of Nebraska really want."

But not everyone is so sure that raising the speed limits on Nebraska highways is a good thing, the Nebraska Safety Council commented today saying, "We would not be in favor of raising the speed limit on the interstate. Research shows that for each 5 mph increase in the maximum speed limit a 4 percent increase in fatalities was noted. An increase on interstates and freeways, the roads most affected by state maximums, resulted in an 8 percent increase in fatalities."

Also the Department of Transportation says increasing the speed limit could help out local businesses, and commuting workers here in Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts also said, "It allows us to be able to...again.. streamline how people are traveling around our state.. allows quicker delivery of business goods, tourists will be able to get around our state more quickly people will get to work faster."

Sen. John Murante also added, "Any time we can expedite the commute of people from their businesses to their homes it helps all Nebraskans and it will drive people to businesses who other wise might stay home..

Now raising the speed limits is not final, as this bill has just been introduced today, and still has a long process to go until it is put into action.