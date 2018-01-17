New bill to protect fantasy players

Police say another of the 79 firearms stolen from Scheel's in 2007 has turned up in another state. Public Safety Director, Tom Casady, says, that police in Sioux City, Iowa, found a handgun among several other guns in a home where they believe a 26-year-old man was fatally wounded on January 10th. Casady says 55 have now been recoved in several state and even Mexico.More >>
Police say another of the 79 firearms stolen from Scheel's in 2007 has turned up in another state. Public Safety Director, Tom Casady, says, that police in Sioux City, Iowa, found a handgun among several other guns in a home where they believe a 26-year-old man was fatally wounded on January 10th. Casady says 55 have now been recoved in several state and even Mexico.More >>
Senator Murante introduced a bill that could raise speed limits here in Nebraska.More >>
Senator Murante introduced a bill that could raise speed limits here in Nebraska.More >>
The current gas price forecast expects costs to be up from last year.More >>
The current gas price forecast expects costs to be up from last year.More >>
Here is a list of closings and delays in Lincoln and the surrounding area.More >>
Here is a list of closings and delays in Lincoln and the surrounding area.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off debate on an industry-backed bill that would impose new regulations on fantasy sports websites. Sen. Tyson Larson of O'Neill argued that his bill would protect consumers from bad actors in the fantasy sports industry who allow computer algorithms to stack the odds against players. The bill could help companies such as DraftKings and FanDuel gain a better foothold in Nebraska and would require them to register with the Nebr...More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off debate on an industry-backed bill that would impose new regulations on fantasy sports websites. Sen. Tyson Larson of O'Neill argued that his bill would protect consumers from bad actors in the fantasy sports industry who allow computer algorithms to stack the odds against players. The bill could help companies such as DraftKings and FanDuel gain a better foothold in Nebraska and would require them to register with the Nebr...More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
On January 16th, 1991, members of the Nebraska National Guard's 24th Medical Company was deployed to the Persian Gulf.More >>
On January 16th, 1991, members of the Nebraska National Guard's 24th Medical Company was deployed to the Persian Gulf.More >>
Today, members of the American Legion of Nebraska contacted members on the legion's national list, to invite them to get involved locally.More >>
Today, members of the American Legion of Nebraska contacted members on the legion's national list, to invite them to get involved locally.More >>
Warming trend begins today with lots of sunshine...More >>
Warming trend begins today with lots of sunshine...More >>