New bill to protect fantasy players

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Sub zero temperatures this morning didn't keep Lincoln's students home, but they did stay indoors at the Lincoln Children's Museum and the Movie Theater. Janna Cooley and her family chose the museum to keep warm. "My husband is a school teacher so we had nothing else to do and we have four ambitious boys who needed a place to go out and play so we thought this would be a fun thing for them to do today,” Janna Cool...

More >>