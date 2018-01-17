New bill to protect fantasy players - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New bill to protect fantasy players

  LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off debate on an industry-backed bill that would impose new regulations on fantasy sports websites. Sen. Tyson Larson of O'Neill argued that his bill would protect consumers from bad actors in the fantasy sports industry who allow computer algorithms to stack the odds against players. The bill could help companies such as DraftKings and FanDuel gain a better foothold in Nebraska and would require them to register with the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

