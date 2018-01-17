Guns stolen in 2007 from Lincoln found in Sioux City, Iowa

Police say another of the 79 firearms stolen from Scheel's in 2007 has turned up in another state.

Public Safety Director, Tom Casady, says, that police in Sioux City, Iowa, found a handgun among several other guns in a home where they believe a 26-year-old man was fatally wounded on January 10th.

Casady says 55 have now been recovered in several states and even Mexico.