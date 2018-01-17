Sprague House Fire Causes Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Damage

Posted By: Alden German

No one was injured in an overnight fire Tuesday that destroyed a mobile home and a nearby building.

A call came in at 10:15 p.m. that a man smelled smoke in his room. He then left his room and saw flames in the living room by the furnace. Four other adults were in the home at the time, but all evacuated safely.

"It was a double wide mobile home with a detached building 28x30 next to it. Both were fully engulfed in flames upon the arrival of the fire department and law enforcement," said Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.

The nearby building had a 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle that the homeowner had just finished restoring.

The home is a total loss. Damages total to over $120,000.

A cause for the blaze is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, but it is believed to be an accident.