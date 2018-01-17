Woman Who Drowned Puppy in Grand Island Ruled Incompetent - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman Who Drowned Puppy in Grand Island Ruled Incompetent

Woman Who Drowned Puppy in Grand Island Ruled Incompetent

Posted: Updated:

8@klkntv.com

Cynthia Anderson was in court for failing to appear during probation. The judge said based on her doctor's evaluation, Anderson is incompetent to stand trial. She was found guilty of killing a puppy in the Grand Island airport in 2015 when officials wouldn't let her bring it on the plane. Because Anderson broke probation, she is due in court January 31, unless the court decides to the drop charges.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.