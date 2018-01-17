Woman Who Drowned Puppy in Grand Island Ruled Incompetent

Some of our state lawmakers say they're concerned the corrections dept. won't be able to meet a July 2020 deadline to reduce the inmate population. This may force officials to consider paroling all eligible prisoners. Wednesday, senators expressed their doubts at a hearing about legislation that would force the Dept. of Correctional Services to act faster, by moving the deadline up to this year. Senators imposed the deadline in 2015. Inmate population is currently at nearly 160 pe...

