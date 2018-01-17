Doane University launches global online classes

Doane University has joined the likes of MIT and Harvard as the new addition to the online learning consortium EdX.

EdX is a global learning platform made up of more than 130 universities worldwide that offer hundreds of free or low-cost self-paced classes.

"It's really a way for people all over the globe who normally wouldn't have access to different educational opportunities to have access."

Doane's enterprise, DoaneX, supplements other universities across the globe that all have a common goal: to expand the online learning platform.

Doane is the first university in the state to join - and one of the smallest partners in the EdX family.

"We certainly don't want to go global alone, so we are hoping this will be good for not only Doane but for Nebraska."

DoaneX launched Wednesday morning — offering a class in Lifestyle Medicine, geared more towards med students and medical professionals.

Within a few hours, well over 100 students had signed up from all over the world.

"We have 7 percent of our learners are in India, 3 percent are in Canada, there's 5 people from Germany that are registered, that are taking the course — its all over."

EdX has more than 14 million students representing every country enrolled in classes. Doane University hopes to add more courses in the future that cater to any age, any demographic, anywhere.

To view courses DoaneX offers, click here. To visit Doane University's website with more information on their involvement with EdX, click here.