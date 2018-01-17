Lincoln is hiring more firefighters

Lincoln Fire and Rescue are looking to add new members to their ranks.

But firefighter/paramedic Dawn Campos said to work for LFR, you have to do more than put out flames.



"We are all dual trained," Campos said. "So we are all EMTs at least. And then a certain number of us are also paramedics. So we all fight fire. We all do medical."



Their motto: "Getting comfortable with being uncomfortable."

It fits not only their job, but also the eight weeks of training recruits go through, which includes fire training and refreshing their paramedic skills. All to prepare them for the various emergencies they must respond to.



"You just never know what you're going to do when you get to work," Campos said. "You can go and the first call out of the station at 7 o'clock in the morning could be a cardiac arrest. Or it could be at 3 o'clock in the morning, a fire alarm comes in and you roll up on a fully–involved house."



Members of LFR's most recent graduating class say it's not just a job. It's a family too.



"My captain told my family the other day that if I move, there's 40 people there to help me," said Ally Burt. "If you need anything, a tire change—anything—someone's there to help you. It is not just a 40 hour work week."



LFR is taking applications through February 9th. They say you can find all the information you need and apply at: http://lincoln.ne.gov/city/fire/index.htm#s