Wells Fargo Customers Accidentally Charged Twice

Wells Fargo Customers Accidentally Charged Twice

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

Wells Fargo customers were accidentally charged twice on Wednesday due to a technical glitch, temporarily leaving some with no money in their accounts.

The glitch affected customers who were doing online bill transactions. It resulted in overdraft protection fees for some. Customers who called Wells Fargo may have found themselves on hold for over an hour.

Wells Fargo said they issue has been fixed in a tweet Thursday morning.



 

