TransCanada plans to move ahead with Keystone XL Pipeline

"I thought I was on the bottom step thinking of other things you have to do and I wasn't on the bottom step I was three steps up so I tripped and came down on my foot...I looked down and noticed it wasn't going in the direction that it should have been," Collins said.More >>
"I thought I was on the bottom step thinking of other things you have to do and I wasn't on the bottom step I was three steps up so I tripped and came down on my foot...I looked down and noticed it wasn't going in the direction that it should have been," Collins said.More >>
State Senator Anna Wishart (D - Lincoln) introduced a proposed resolution that would let voters decide whether or not to legalize medical marijuana. It would be on the ballot for 2018.More >>
State Senator Anna Wishart (D - Lincoln) introduced a proposed resolution that would let voters decide whether or not to legalize medical marijuana. It would be on the ballot for 2018.More >>
Wells Fargo customers were accidentally charged twice on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.More >>
Wells Fargo customers were accidentally charged twice on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.More >>
POSTED BY: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln man was startled out of bed when he heard a loud noise. The man then told police he found bullet holes in his house. The 47-year-old man lives near 34th and Laura Avenue in Lincoln and reported the shooting earlier this week. Police say the bullet entered through a window and was lodged in the Ceiling of his home. No was injured and no suspects have been arrested.More >>
POSTED BY: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln man was startled out of bed when he heard a loud noise. The man then told police he found bullet holes in his house. The 47-year-old man lives near 34th and Laura Avenue in Lincoln and reported the shooting earlier this week. Police say the bullet entered through a window and was lodged in the Ceiling of his home. No was injured and no suspects have been arrested.More >>
The current gas price forecast expects costs to be up from last year.More >>
The current gas price forecast expects costs to be up from last year.More >>
Doane University has joined the likes of MIT and Harvard as the new addition to the online learning consortium EdX.More >>
Doane University has joined the likes of MIT and Harvard as the new addition to the online learning consortium EdX.More >>
No one was injured in an overnight fire Tuesday that destroyed a mobile home and a nearby building. A call came in at 10:15 p.m. that a man smelled smoke in his room. He then left his room and saw flames in the living room by the furnace.More >>
No one was injured in an overnight fire Tuesday that destroyed a mobile home and a nearby building. A call came in at 10:15 p.m. that a man smelled smoke in his room. He then left his room and saw flames in the living room by the furnace.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue are looking to add new members to their ranks.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue are looking to add new members to their ranks.More >>
Anderson found guilty of killing a puppy in the Grand Island airport in 2015 when officials wouldn't let her bring it on the plane.More >>
Anderson found guilty of killing a puppy in the Grand Island airport in 2015 when officials wouldn't let her bring it on the plane.More >>
On January 16th, 1991, members of the Nebraska National Guard's 24th Medical Company was deployed to the Persian Gulf.More >>
On January 16th, 1991, members of the Nebraska National Guard's 24th Medical Company was deployed to the Persian Gulf.More >>