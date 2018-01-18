Bullet shot into Lincoln home - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bullet shot into Lincoln home

A Lincoln man was startled out of bed when he heard a loud noise.  The man then told police he found bullet holes in his house.  The 47-year-old man lives near 34th and Laura Avenue in Lincoln and reported the shooting earlier this week. 

Police say the bullet entered through a window and was lodged in the ceiling of his home.   No was injured and no suspects have been arrested.  

