Proposed Nebraska Constitutional Amendment Would Legalize Medical Marijuana

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

State Senator Anna Wishart (D - Lincoln) introduced a proposed resolution that would let voters decide whether or not to legalize medical marijuana. It would be on the ballot for 2018.

If successful and passed by voters, it would be added to the state constitution.

"I’m proud to introduce this constitutional amendment because I believe the voters of Nebraska deserve an opportunity to vote on establishing protections for medical cannabis patients," said Wishart in the press release. "Tens of thousands of Nebraskans are needlessly suffering because they don’t have access to medical cannabis, including veterans, children, and the terminally ill."

This is not the first time Sen. Wishart has brought forward legislation to legalize marijuana. She introduced the Medical Cannabis Act (LB 622) last year and is still pending.

In a press release Thursday, Wishart said that state leaders have "failed to act" and that Nebraskans should be able to make decisions for their health without having to fear consequences.