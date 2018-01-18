Creighton Basketball's Martin Krampelj to miss remainder of season

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton University sophomore forward Martin Krampelj will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.



Krampelj suffered the injury in Wednesday night's 80-63 win over No. 19 Seton Hall. He is expected to have surgery in the coming weeks.



A redshirt sophomore from Grosuplje, Slovenia, Krampelj averages 11.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He leads the team with 153 rebounds, 33 dunks and 67.1 percent shooting from the field. He has started all 19 games to date for the Bluejays, who improved to 15-4 (5-2 BIG EAST) on Wednesday.



"Martin has been an important part of our team and I'm proud of the progress he's made to become one of the most improved players in the BIG EAST," said head coach Greg McDermott. "I'm looking forward to his surgery so we get him healthy and back on the court for two great years."