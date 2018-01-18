NU proposes new policy on freedom of expression

New charges unrelated to the disappearance and murder of Sydney Loofe have been filed against Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, who remain persons of interest in the case.More >>
New charges unrelated to the disappearance and murder of Sydney Loofe have been filed against Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, who remain persons of interest in the case.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
State Senator Anna Wishart (D - Lincoln) introduced a proposed resolution that would let voters decide whether or not to legalize medical marijuana. It would be on the ballot for 2018.More >>
State Senator Anna Wishart (D - Lincoln) introduced a proposed resolution that would let voters decide whether or not to legalize medical marijuana. It would be on the ballot for 2018.More >>
Wells Fargo customers were accidentally charged twice on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.More >>
Wells Fargo customers were accidentally charged twice on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.More >>
"I thought I was on the bottom step thinking of other things you have to do and I wasn't on the bottom step I was three steps up so I tripped and came down on my foot...I looked down and noticed it wasn't going in the direction that it should have been," Collins said.More >>
"I thought I was on the bottom step thinking of other things you have to do and I wasn't on the bottom step I was three steps up so I tripped and came down on my foot...I looked down and noticed it wasn't going in the direction that it should have been," Collins said.More >>
The YMCA is getting ready to kick–off one of the largest team–based weight loss challenges, "Y Lose."More >>
The YMCA is getting ready to kick–off one of the largest team–based weight loss challenges, "Y Lose."More >>
A crisis that grips parts of our country: Opioid abuse.More >>
A crisis that grips parts of our country: Opioid abuse.More >>
POSTED BY: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln man was startled out of bed when he heard a loud noise. The man then told police he found bullet holes in his house. The 47-year-old man lives near 34th and Laura Avenue in Lincoln and reported the shooting earlier this week. Police say the bullet entered through a window and was lodged in the Ceiling of his home. No was injured and no suspects have been arrested.More >>
POSTED BY: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln man was startled out of bed when he heard a loud noise. The man then told police he found bullet holes in his house. The 47-year-old man lives near 34th and Laura Avenue in Lincoln and reported the shooting earlier this week. Police say the bullet entered through a window and was lodged in the Ceiling of his home. No was injured and no suspects have been arrested.More >>
On January 16th, 1991, members of the Nebraska National Guard's 24th Medical Company was deployed to the Persian Gulf.More >>
On January 16th, 1991, members of the Nebraska National Guard's 24th Medical Company was deployed to the Persian Gulf.More >>
The proposed policy, which will go before the Board of Regents at its Jan. 25 meeting.More >>
The proposed policy, which will go before the Board of Regents at its Jan. 25 meeting.More >>