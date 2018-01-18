Transcanada plans to move forward with Keystone XL Pipeline despite legal debate

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Transcanada says this is a benchmark day for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

In a release, it says in part, it has secured approximately 500,000 barrels per day of firm, 20 year commitments, positioning the project to proceed.

A Transcanada spokesperson says the date to start construction isn't set in stone, but confirms they are confident this pipeline will be built.

Brian Jorde, lawyer for landowners along the route says this press release doesn't mean anything.

"This doesn't change one thing that we were going to do. It's nothing new, it's really a non–event from the landowner's perspective,” Jorde said.

Keep in mind, this all comes about two months after the Nebraska Public Service Commission approved an alternative route, not the company's first choice.

That opened up a whole new wave of possible court battles that could last years.

Which is why Jorde said it's unlikely construction will ever happen, let alone as early as next year.

"There is a present appeal that is taking place regarding the Public Service Commissions decision and that wouldn't be decided until early 2019 at the very earliest,” Jorde said.

Transcanada wouldn't comment on the legal issues surrounding the project.

But says the U.S. needs the pipeline so it can import oil from a country that's an ally, like Canada, rather than countries in the Middle East, which is why they're moving forward.

This doesn't change a thing for landowners, only makes them want to fight harder,” Landowner Art Tanderup said.

"We are in a place where we have to keep fighting this thing to protect Nebraska's greatest resource, that aquifer.”