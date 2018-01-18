Ribbon cutting on new Bryan Health surgery center

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Bryan Health joined together Thursday afternoon to cut the ribbon on a new outpatient surgery center.

The official name of the building is the 5055 Building, congruent with the building's address (5055 A St.) to help patients find it easily.

Construction on the 100,000 square foot, four story structure began in 2016.

The building cost $25 million, and will fully open to the public in late March.

The first floor of the building, known as the Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center, contains 13 multi-use pre-op and post-op rooms, as well as six surgery rooms.

General and specialty surgeries, including gynecology, podiatry, plastics, orthopedics and dental can all be performed at the new facility.

Bryan projects that about 5,000 surgeries will be performed in the new building in the first year.

The building is designed to accommodate Lincoln and regional growth for 20-30 more years.