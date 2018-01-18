YMCA Fitness Challenge

8@klkntv.com

The YMCA is getting ready to kick–off one of the largest team–based weight loss challenges, "Y Lose." Starting Feb. 5, there will be weekly small–group trainings led by a wellness coach. Each team works together to become healthier, shed pounds and build muscle. Pre–formed teams of six are welcome to register online or at any Lincoln YMCA. If you're registering as an individual, they will help place you with a team that fits in your schedule. Visit ymcalincoln.org/yloseit for more information