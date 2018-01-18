Bill addresses opioid problem

A crisis that grips parts of our country: Opioid abuse.

Lawmakers want to get ahead of the problem as they continue to see overdoses rise in Nebraska.

On Thursday, a bill was discussed that would require practitioners to enroll in continuing education programs for prescribing opioids.

Sen. Merve Riepe who introduced the bill, said this is an issue that needs to be addressed.



"Currently, medical professionals must complete a number of hours in continuing medical education," Riepe said. "LB 788 would require that five of those hours pertain to prescribing opioids."

It also would have them going over the prescription drug monitoring program--a database that tracks controlled substance prescriptions in the state.

Officials say opioid deaths in the state have slightly increased over the past decade.

One doctor said he supports the bill because it will help before Nebraska's opioid problem reaches the levels of east coast states.



"We need to have mandated education in order ensure a quality level of knowledge and expertise on prescribing these medications, and even more importantly, on alternatives to these medications—which are many."



Speaking on behalf of the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association, Dr. Lance Rosa said Nebraska vets already participate in the PDMP. He said as a result, the number of opioids prescribed by vets will decrease drastically.

He said the bill will only hurt vets that don't contribute to the crisis.



"At the NVMA, we do think that the standards for continuing education should be prescribed at the state board level where some of these exact nuances can be worked out."



Senator Riepe said it will be decided by the Executive Committee in about a week.