Aubrey Trail, Bailey Boswell face new charges unrelated to Sydney Loofe case

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

New charges unrelated to the disappearance and murder of Sydney Loofe have been filed against Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, who remain FBI persons of interest in the case.

U.S. District Court documents filed Wednesday show a grand jury indictment alleges that Boswell and Trail defrauded two people of more than $400,000 in money in the form of currency and gold bars and coins. In the process, the documents state, Boswell and Trail crossed the Kansas/Nebraska state line — or persuaded one or both victims to do so — on 13 different occasions between May 2016 and November 2017.

The documents detail the 13 alleged exchanges accordingly:

May 19, 2016: Trail obtained $10,000 in currency

July 9, 2016: Trail obtained $5,000 in currency

July 23, 2016: Trail obtained $10,000 in currency

Aug. 24, 2016: Trail obtained $12,000 in currency

Sept. 20, 2016: Trail obtained $12,000 in currency

Feb. 15, 2017: Boswell and Trail obtained $5,000 in currency

June 14, 2017: Boswell and Trail obtained $8,845 in gold bars (one half-ounce bar and six one-ounce bars)

June 27, 2017: Boswell and Trail obtained $8,116 in gold bars (six one-ounce bars)

Oct. 2, 2017: Boswell and Trail obtained $8,000 in currency

Oct. 20, 2017: Boswell and Trail obtained $5,000 in currency

Oct. 26, 2017: Boswell and Trail obtained $4,500 in currency

Oct. 28, 2017: Boswell and Trail obtained $2,500 in currency

Nov. 5, 2017: Boswell and Trail obtained $4,000 in currency

Both Trail and Boswell have been held for several weeks on unrelated federal charges of transporting stolen property across state lines. They have previously pled not guilty to transporting stolen items from Kansas to Beatrice, Neb.

They have not been charged with Loofe's disappearance or death.

Loofe disappeared in mid-November, and her body was discovered in Clay County, Neb., in early December. Trail's attorney said in late December that he expected murder charges to be filed against his client in the coming weeks.