Jersey Boys coming to the Lied February 8-12

“Too good to be true!” raves the New York Post for Jersey Boys, the 2006 Tony®, GRAMMY® and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Four Seasons. This is the true story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history, and features their hit songs, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “Oh What a Night” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Contains authentic, “profane Jersey language” and is recommended for ages 12+.

This performance is supported by the Glenn Korff Broadway Endowment.

• 02.08.18 7:30PM @ - Lied Center Main Stage

• 02.09.18 7:30PM @ - Lied Center Main Stage

• 02.10.18 2:00PM @ - Lied Center Main Stage

• 02.10.18 7:30PM @ - Lied Center Main Stage

For tickets and more information go to http://tickets.liedcenter.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=1135

Channel 8 KLKN-TV is giving away four pairs of tickets to see the February 8 at 7:30PM performance of the Jersey Boys at the Lied Center. See below for complete rules and the online entry form. The deadline is noon on February 5.