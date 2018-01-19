Jersey Boys coming to the Lied February 8-12 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Jersey Boys coming to the Lied February 8-12

“Too good to be true!” raves the New York Post for Jersey Boys, the 2006 Tony®, GRAMMY® and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Four Seasons. This is the true story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history, and features their hit songs, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “Oh What a Night” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Contains authentic, “profane Jersey language” and is recommended for ages 12+.

This performance is supported by the Glenn Korff Broadway Endowment.

• 02.08.18 7:30PM @ - Lied Center Main Stage
• 02.09.18 7:30PM @ - Lied Center Main Stage
• 02.10.18 2:00PM @ - Lied Center Main Stage
• 02.10.18 7:30PM @ - Lied Center Main Stage

For tickets and more information go to http://tickets.liedcenter.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=1135

Channel 8 KLKN-TV is giving away four pairs of tickets to see the February 8 at 7:30PM performance of the Jersey Boys at the Lied Center.  See below for complete rules and the online entry form.  The deadline is noon on February 5.

  • Jersey Boys contest entry form

    To access the official online entry form, type in your email address in the space provided to access the form, if you have an account.  If you do not have an account, put in your email address and then sign up for your own account. There is no charge to sign up for an account.  This form does not work on mobile devices, including iPads or iPhones.  Please access the form with your desktop.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.
    Good Luck. You will be contacted by email if you are a winner. Winners must pick their prize up at Channel 8 KLKN-TV
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.