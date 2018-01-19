State of Nebraska notifies 2nd death-row inmate of drugs to be used in execution

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska's corrections department has notified a second death-row inmate of the drugs it intends to use for his execution. The Department of Correctional Services sent the letter Friday to Carey Dean Moore, who has been on death row since 1980 for fatally shooting two Omaha taxicab drivers.

No execution date has been scheduled, and the department currently faces a lawsuit challenging its efforts to proceed with one. The department says it plans to execute Moore with diazepam, fentanyl citrate, cisatracurium besylate and potassium chloride.

Nebraska officials provided the same notice on Nov. 9 to death-row inmate Jose Sandoval, who was convicted for his role in a 2002 Norfolk bank robbery and shooting. No execution date has been set in that case.