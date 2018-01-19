A winter storm watch has been issued for portions of Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A winter storm watch has been issued for portions of Nebraska

Posted by:  Mark Haggar
A winter storm watch was posted by the National Weather Service for the following counties in Nebraska:  Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Platte.  "Lancaster County" is not included in the watch.

The winter storm watch remains in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning commute.  Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.  Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are possible creating significant blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibilities to near blizzard-like at times. 
 

