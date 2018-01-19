Lincolnites Head Outdoors to Enjoy Mild January Day

Posted By: Alden German

Temperatures rose into the 50s Friday, about 20 degrees above average for this time of year. January is the coldest month of the year in Nebraska, so with the above average temperatures, Lincolnites took advantage of it.

Cars were lined up at Jet Splash to get the winter muck cleaned off, and Highlands Golf Course even saw an uptick in golfers hitting the green. Holmes Lake Dog Park, attracting dog lovers regardless of the weather, was a bit more active with the mostly sunny skies and mild weather.

Unfortunately, colder weather is on the way for this weekend, as well as a chance for snow.