Copper pipe thefts could be on the rise in Lincoln

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Thieves are breaking into empty homes and cutting copper wires and pipes, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says this isn't anything new, but could be on the rise.

"Our concern is that they will begin to occur again as the price of copper and other recyclables goes up,” Capt. Ben Houchin with LSO said.

In the last two days there have been two cases of this happening.

The first, on Thursday near 30th and N Streets.

A suspect broke into an empty home and stole $1,500 of copper pipes and caused $2,000 in damage.

The second, Friday near 48th and Adams, at a home currently under construction.

The suspect took only $20 of copper but caused $2,000 in damage.

The thieves then take the stolen copper to scrap metal yards, where they get about three dollars per pound.

"The good thing here in Lincoln there is a no scrap list is what it's called developed for individuals who have been identified as doing this and stealing the copper or other precious metals and not allowing them to do that and that has helped curb some of the issues,” Houchin said.

Captain Houchin said the best way to protect your property from being a target is to try and make it as difficult as possible to get in your home.

That could be as simple as putting up a fence or increasing security to ward away thieves.

The locations most vulnerable to this happening are empty houses and construction sites, but thieves have even gone as far as climbing telephone poles to take the copper wiring.