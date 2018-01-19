Drug court program in need of volunteers

If you're looking for a way to give back to the local community, the Lancaster County Adult Drug Court is looking for volunteers.



"We are always in need of good dedicated volunteers," said Christy Merryman, who helps run the course.



The Celebrating Families Program is one of the courses connected with the Lancaster County Adult Drug Court Program.

Volunteers are needed to help people learn new parenting and relationship skills and to help children understand what their parent might be going through.



"Facilitators have to be people who are wanting to give to other people, of course, but they also need to be able to lead activities," said Merryman.



The eight week course aims to help families that have been impacted by drug addiction.



"It helps families that have problems with addiction to live healthier lives, build better relationships and build stronger individuals who have resistant skills to using alcohol or drugs," said Merryman.



If you simply want to learn more, there are two informational meetings being held at the end of January at First Plymouth Church.

The meetings will be held on January 28th at noon and January 29th at 6pm.

The program was originally 16 weeks long.

It has since been shortened to 8 weeks to help accommodate schedules.



"The commitment for 16 weeks was pretty extensive but we're hoping with the eight week commitment it will be easier and that our participants will maintain their enthusiasm," said Merryman.



Classes start March 12th and go through April 30th.

The sessions are held on Monday's from 5:15pm–7:30pm.



if you're interested in getting involved contact Christy Merryman at CMerryman@lancaster.ne.gov or call her at 402-441-0111.

You can also find this service opportunity at VolunteerLinc.org.