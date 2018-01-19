Salvation Army Makes Their Goal

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

The Salvation Army's Tree of Lights Campaign was a huge success, and because they reached their goal, they had their final tree lighting.

Major Mark Anderson of the Salvation Army was very appreciative at the tree lighting ceremony Friday morning, "Tree has really been a beacon of hope and today is a beacon a hope with the star lit on top letting people know that there is hope here in Lincoln, Nebraska."

The Salvation Army raised $650,000 to reach their final goal.

Nick Cusick who was the chairman for this campaign, "Salvation Army does a great job of reaching out to the community and helping those people in need they have a broad mission like a lot of non–profits in the city of Lincoln and the fact that we all linconites work together to make sure everybody in Lincoln is successful."

The money that was raised will go to feeding programs through the Salvation Army, youth-enrichment programs, and emergency disaster response.