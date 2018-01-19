UPDATE: Corrections reveals execution drugs

UPDATE:

On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced which drugs they plan to use in prison executions. It's a concoction of four chemicals that corrections said it has on hand.

This comes more than a year after the ACLU of Nebraska called for the Department of Corrections to make public what drugs they would carry out executions with.

ACLU Executive Director Danielle Conrad said Friday's announcement doesn't tell enough.



"They have failed to disclose the supplier of those lethal injection drugs—which is critical to understanding where those drugs originated from and what those substances mean for the men on death row," Conrad said.



She said that violates the open records law and constitutional rights of those involved.

The ACLU also raises concerns over the four drugs themselves, saying this combination has never been used in any other state



"This is untested, this is novel, this is dangerous, this is unique," Conrad said. "And this in and of itself, we foresee, will provoke additional, significant, lengthy and costly civil rights litigation."



The Department of Corrections could not be reached for comment, but they said in a statement the drugs have been tested.

The Attorney General's office also did not return our request for a comment.

Officials notified death row inmate Carey Dean Moore about the execution drugs Friday.

They informed Norfolk bank shooter Jose Sandoval in November.

The Attorney General decides when and whom they will execute.



The ACLU said they already have a case pending against the state, ensuring they have to disclose where they got the drugs from. They say a preliminary hearing for that information is scheduled for February 2nd.

